Central Piedmont Updates Its Board Of Trustees

Caldwell Rose and Khalif Rhodes reappointed, Pat Rodgers and Brad Muller newly appointed

Trustees elect new leaders to oversee Board

Central Piedmont Community College shared multiple updates regarding its Board of Trustees during today’s Trustee meeting.

Reappointment and new appointments

The North Carolina Senate appointed Patricia (Pat) Rodgers and Bradford (Brad) Muller to the Board. Rodgers’ term will run for three years through June 2028; Muller’s term will run for four years through June 2029.

Rodgers is a trailblazer in the construction industry and the previous chief executive officer of Rodgers Builders, a nationally known contractor based in Charlotte. As a proud attendee of Central Piedmont, Rodgers has poured herself into the college community, serving as a previous chair of the Central Piedmont Foundation Board and vocal advocate for the college’s mission to serve as a steward in the community, maximize student success, and create workforce development pathways in the county. Throughout her career, she has dedicated herself to expanding public-private partnerships, serving on non-profit and community boards, investing in workforce development and economic mobility initiatives, and setting the standard for the construction industry’s civic leadership.

Muller is a marketing and communications strategist with more than 35 years of experience in public and corporate affairs, international and government relations, manufacturing and business marketing, crisis management, and media training. He spent nearly a decade in Washington, D.C., including stints with the U.S. State Department and Edelman Worldwide, the largest public relations and public affairs agency in the world. Currently, Muller leads corporate communications and government affairs for Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer based in Charlotte. Founded in 1901, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry is the leading U.S. producer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings for plumbing systems. Muller earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Kenyon College in Ohio.

Additionally, Caldwell Rose has been reappointed to the Board of Trustees by the North Carolina House of Representatives. His reappointment extends his service for four years, through June 2029. Khalif Rhodes has been reappointed to the Board of Trustees by the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners. His reappointment extends his service for four years, through June 2029.

“I am delighted Brad and Pat have been appointed to the Central Piedmont Board of Trustees and Caldwell and Khalif will continue their service with their reappointments,” said Dr. Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont president. “As Trustees, these leaders will leverage their extensive experience across a wide range of industries to shape the future of the college and champion our ambitious strategic plan as we continue expanding the exceptional opportunities we offer to students across the region.”

New Board of Trustee leadership

The Board of Trustees of Central Piedmont Community College has elected a new chair and vice chair during the July 9 Board meeting.

Caldwell Rose, president of NAI Southern Real Estate, will now serve as the chair, succeeding Jim Dunn. Lucia Zapata Griffith, chief executive officer and founding principal of METRO Landmarks Construction and METRO Landmarks Architecture, will serve as vice chair.

Rose has served as Central Piedmont trustee since 2015. He most recently served as vice chair and, prior to that, he was the chair of the Board’s finance, facilities, and audit committee for several years. Rose joined NAI Southern Real Estate in 1988 and has spent more than 29 years in the commercial real estate industry, specializing in all areas, including land assemblages, office and medical office sales and leasing, as well as investment sales and representation. Recognized by the Charlotte Commercial Board of Realtors as a top producer, Rose is also actively involved with the Charlotte community and with multiple charitable organizations. He is a graduate of St. Andrews College with a degree in business administration. He holds real estate brokerage licenses in both North and South Carolina.

“A lifelong learner myself, I believe deeply in the power of education in our communities,” said Rose. “Central Piedmont is creating opportunities for thousands of people living right here in Mecklenburg County – serving as a workforce engine, supporting economic mobility, and bolstering our community with highly trained graduates ready to enter the workforce or expand their skills. I feel privileged to serve as chair and look forward to supporting and promoting the institution’s strategic initiatives and mission.”

Zapata Griffith has served on the Board since 2022 and most recently served as the chair of the Board’s finance, facilities, and audit committee. She founded and has led Metro Landmarks Construction and Metro Landmarks Architecture since 1996. Prior to then, she was a partner and principal architect with AR&D. Zapata Griffith is an active community leader, with significant involvement in the arts, Latina-based mentoring organizations, as well as economic mobility and workforce development efforts. She is a registered architect in North Carolina and Peru, as well as a licensed real estate broker and licensed general contractor in North Carolina.

The chair and vice chair have one-year terms, with the potential for re-election for a second year.

MORE >>>