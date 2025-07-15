Charlotte Coach Robert Woodard Gets 3 Players Selected In The 2025 MLB Draft

Three Charlotte Baseball players were selected in the 2025 MLB Draft on Monday (July 14) for the most selections the Niners have had since having four players drafted in 2023.



Blake Gillespie was the first Niner to hear his name called on Monday when the New York Yankees selected him in the ninth round with the 284th overall pick. Logan Poteet was the next 49er taken when the Chicago Cubs selected him in the 17th round with the 511th overall pick. Two spots later made it three Diamond Niners selected when Joel Sarver was taken in the 17th round with the 513th overall selection by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The three selections now give Charlotte 71 total draft picks in program history while Gillespie became the 19th Charlotte player to go in the top 10 rounds and is the 18th-highest selection in program history.



All three players are also joining organizations that currently feature former 49ers, part of the program record of 17 former players in MLB Organizations at the time of the draft. Gillespie joins former reliever Tony Rossi (High-A) in the Yankees organization while Poteet joins last year’s Friday starter Cole Reynolds (Single-A) with the Cubs. Sarver joins Spencer Giesting (Triple-A) in the Diamondbacks organization, who currently sits as the No. 18-ranked prospect for the Dbacks, according to MLB.com.



Charlotte has now had multiple players drafted in each of the last five MLB Drafts and has had one in eight of the last nine iterations, missing only in the shortened five-round draft of 2020. The trio give head coach Robert Woodard 15 total selections across the last five drafts and make it 68 total players selected in the MLB Draft that Woodard has coached in his career.

