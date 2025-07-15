First-Class Charlotte Piano Sale July 31 – Aug 2

Thu, Jul 31 | 12pm to 8pm

Fri, Aug 1 | 11am to 7pm

Sat, Aug 2 | 10am to 5pm

Robinson Hall, Robinson Hall

9027 Mary Alexander Road, Charlotte, NC 28223

UNC Charlotte has had the use of new first-class pianos on a no-cost basis for the 2024-2025 school year, provided through an association with the Rockley Family Foundation. These instruments, in addition to instruments provided to other institutions and instruments made available by various manufacturers, will be sold by the Foundation to perpetuate this valuable program.

A large selection of grand pianos, baby grands, digital player grands, vertical (upright) pianos, and digital pianos will be available. This event will feature instruments from such famous makers as Yamaha, Steinway & Sons, Kawai, Disklavier, Clavinova, and many others . Most instruments are less than one year old, include a 5-10-year service contract, and are tuned, and ready to play. Delivery and technical services are provided by Miller Piano. Special no-interest financing is available on site. Moreover, the Rockley Family Foundation indicates that in many cases, a substantial portion of your purchase is considered as a charitable contribution to the Rockley Family Foundation and may be tax deductible.

BY APPOINTMENT: Those interested are encouraged to schedule an appointment. To secure a time call (704) 661-2792 or visit www.RockleyFamilyFoundation.org/UNCC.

MORE >>>