Charlotte’s José Gámez Appointed President Of The Association Of Collegiate Schools Of Architecture

José L.S. Gámez, dean of the College of Arts + Architecture, will serve as 2025-26 president of the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture.

Prior to his appointment as ACSA President, Gámez supported the association in various capacities. Throughout the past decade, he has served on the juries for the Collaborative Practice, New Faculty Teaching and Practice and Leadership Architectural Education Awards. He worked with the ACSA Board of Directors as an at-large director during the 2017-20 term, and in 2023, he was elected second vice president, beginning a four-year term, serving the second year as first vice president/president-elect, the third (current) year as president and the fourth year as past president.

“I am excited for the opportunity to re-engage with ACSA’s national leadership and to help reinforce the idea that architecture can be a form of civic and cultural leadership,” Gámez said in an announcement from the ACSA.

He has identified the following agenda items as priorities for the organization:

The continued focus on ACSA’s position as the leading voice for architectural education (across the continuum of architectural education, from associate’s degrees to post-professional degrees, across the US, Canada and beyond)

An aim to strengthen partnerships in support of ACSA member programs

A focus on core initiatives such as ACSA’s peer-reviewed conferences, journals, student competitions and awards

“These items are of particular importance given the dynamic climate that higher education and the field of architecture currently face,” he said in the announcement. “ACSA will continue to build towards a shared vision of collaborative change, addressing forces that affect architecture programs and reaffirming the relevance of architecture, design, and education to the communities that we serve.”

