Charlotte Student Art Showcased At New Bojangles Headquarters

Prominently featured at the new Bojangles headquarters in southwest Charlotte are colorful artworks by 14 UNC Charlotte illustration students. During a June 25 “biscuit-cutting” ceremony to open the new headquarters, seven of the Charlotte artists were present to see their work displayed in a collection themed “It’s Bo-Time … Everywhere.” The artworks whimsically place Bojangles products and brand elements in different geographical, cultural and historical settings.

“Bojangles is a big part of the city,” said student Maya Hutagalung. “My family and I would always get Bojangles as kids. This is very much based in nostalgia, so I wanted to incorporate that and show that it feels like home.”

Bojangles, which has more than 830 restaurants in 20 states, was founded in Charlotte in 1977. The restaurant chain, in March, issued a call for proposals for original artwork to be featured in its new Support Center that celebrates its rich history, brand and the joy of great food and fun that defines Bojangles.

Nathaniel Underwood, assistant professor of illustration, integrated this proposal into an assignment for his “Narrative Illustration for Entertainment” class. The course’s final project included the theme and guidelines put forth by Bojangles, which he said would provide students “a unique professional practice opportunity to work with a corporate entity and create thoughtfully illustrated and designed solutions within a limited framework.”

Bojangles ultimately selected works by 14 of the students: Veronica Gallego Fleites, Josiah Martin, Maya Hutagalung, Patricia Lopez, Hannah Martin, Michelle Sobolewski, Elia De La Rosa Roc, Leah Parker, Michelle Watkins, Emma Cathey, Kim Zan, Alejandra Valle Ramos, Em Booger and Martin Johnston. The students received a stipend from Bojangles.

“We couldn’t think of a better local university partner and program than UNC Charlotte and the College of Arts + Architecture,” said Stacey McCray, vice president of communications for Bojangles.

