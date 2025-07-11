Central Piedmont Takes A Next-Level Leap With Its AI Program, Students To Get In-Demand Roles

College receives $474,038 from the National Science Foundation to expand its Artificial Intelligence associate degree program and grow local tech talent.

College’s AI degree prepares students for in-demand roles in data analytics and machine learning, offering annual starting salaries ranging from $60,000 to $75,000.

88% of local employers are actively hiring for AI-skilled positions.

Central Piedmont Community College has been awarded a $474,038 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) degree program and accelerate the development of local technology talent. The three-year initiative, known as Generating Artificial Intelligence Talent (GAIT), will enhance curriculum, train faculty, deepen industry partnerships, and provide tailored student support to prepare graduates for Charlotte’s fastest-growing job market.

Launched in fall 2024, Central Piedmont’s associate in applied science degree in AI is one of the first of its kind in North Carolina with more than 100 students currently enrolled. It is designed to equip students with the practical, high-demand skills needed to launch careers in AI-related fields without requiring a four-year degree. The new grant, awarded through the NSF’s Advanced Technological Education program, builds on the early momentum and strong employer interest already surrounding the program.

“This grant allows us to take our highly sought after AI program to the next level,” said Dr. Heather Hill, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Central Piedmont. “We are focused on aligning instruction with industry needs here in the county, supporting our faculty with the tools they need to lead and accelerate in this space, and ensuring our students are prepared to step into these emerging careers with confidence and competence.”

Responding to industry demand

Charlotte experienced a 21.3% increase in high-tech jobs between 2021 and 2022, more than double the national average. A spring 2024 survey of regional employers found that 88% are currently hiring AI-skilled workers, and 100 percent anticipate expanding those roles in the near future.

“Technology is transforming every industry,” said Hill. “Our goal is to ensure those jobs are filled by people who are trained here, live here, and are ready to lead here.”

Turning training into opportunity

The GAIT project will expand the program’s capacity in four key areas: curriculum development, faculty readiness, employer engagement, and student advising. The college will also introduce industry-driven credentials that enable students to acquire skills and enter the workforce more quickly.

Graduates are prepared for roles such as artificial intelligence programmers, data analysts, machine learning technicians, and prompt engineers. These roles require a growing knowledge and use of artificial intelligence. Many of these positions offer annual starting salaries between $60,000 and $75,000, with the potential to grow above $130,000 within just a few years.

A community-wide return on investment

Serving more than 44,000 students annually and offering nearly 300 degree, diploma, and certificate programs, Central Piedmont plays a critical role in Mecklenburg County’s economic landscape. The AI program strengthens that role by helping students secure high-wage, future-ready jobs and giving employers access to a skilled, homegrown workforce.

“This is not just a degree,” Hill said. “It is a workforce solution and an investment in our region’s long-term competitiveness.”

