15-Year-Old Josiah Matthews Makes History At JCSU

By CHERYL BUTLER-BRAYBOY

Josiah Matthews is a typical teenager, by some standards: he enjoys books and band, computers and the company of family. Josiah is no ordinary teenager. He is a prodigy and one of the youngest students to enter Johnson C. Smith University, in recent history.

Remarkably, Josiah begins his college trek at JCSU flanked by his twin brothers, Zechariah and Isaiah Matthews, age 17, who also enter JCSU as college freshmen and members of the JCSU Marching Band – the International Institution of Sound. Their mother, Dr. Sheikia Talley-Matthews ’05 homeschooled all three boys, cultivating in them a passion for learning and achievement.

Talley-Matthews explains how it happened. “I let them balance it. They would do formal [study] during the day, and they would finish [homework] at night.”

While 15-year-old Josiah is an academic maverick, to his twin brothers Isaiah and Zechariah, Josiah was like everyone else. Even Josiah says, “I felt like a regular kid. I love education because my mom is a teacher.

Josiah, homeschooled by his mother at Matthews Intellectual Academy, skipped multiple grades to arrive at what some call the highest mount in Charlotte, JCSU, to major in computer science this fall.

“I just remember doing 4th, 5th and 6th grade together. It was hard at first,” Josiah says.

Dr. Talley-Matthews says it was a balancing act. She was pursuing her doctorate while homeschooling all three boys. The strategy worked.

“In 2021, Josiah was on course with his brothers! That is when I realized he would graduate early” Talley-Matthews reveals.

Now Josiah and his brothers are making history. The historical decision to select JCSU was a decision that involved deductive reasoning. Josiah looked at North Carolina A & T and Fayetteville State, but his mom’s alma mater had his heart.

“I have been to this campus many times for Homecoming!” Josiah remembers the excitement of JCSU campus life: food trucks, Greek Life, and the extraordinary IIOS Marching Band!

Band has played a big part in Josiah’s journey of achievement. He will play a jazzy saxophone in the JCSU International Institution of Sound Marching Band beginning fall 2025.

“I learned my focus from band. In band we had to be disciplined and well-focused to play the music.”

In fact, all three brothers are new members of the IIOS. Isaiah plays the trumpet while Zechariah plays the drums.

When it comes to academics, Josiah says, “I can’t wait to meet my teachers.”

He will major in computer science with an eye toward entrepreneurship. “Maybe I will start my own business: cyber security or computer business.”

Isaiah plans to major in business with a minor in Esports. Zechariah will major in business with a focus on entrepreneurship.

During the summer of 2025, Josiah, Isaiah and Zechariah immerse themselves in academic life and professional development through the JCSU Becoming Kings Program.

According to Becoming Kings Program Coordinator, Lex Bibbs ’05, “Becoming Kings is a transformational initiative designed to empower and prepare young Black men for college success and beyond. This program, supported by a $500,000 grant from the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative, supports students academically but also nurtures personal and professional development throughout their time at JCSU.”

During the six-week summer program at JCSU, the Matthews brothers and their classmates take two college courses, Smith Seminar and Public Speaking. They explore professional possibilities by visiting corporations based in Charlotte, an effort spearheaded by Jennifer Joyner, Director of Career Services at JCSU.

With college life comes the full campus experience from football games to block parties. In the flurry of new experiences, Josiah is prepared to keep his eye on the target.

“No matter how hard it gets, keep pushing through… No matter what keeps changing, you have something to look forward to,” Josiah said.

For the boys’ mom, this is a year of celebration. JCSU is where she went from girlhood to womanhood. “I am excited they get to come to an institution that is very strong at developing young minds.”

It is a full circle moment for the Matthews family as the brothers follow the footprints in the sand.

MORE >>>