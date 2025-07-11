Tracing Your Roots Genealogy Workshop At Charlotte July 26

Sat, Jul 26, 2025 | 10am to 12pm

Charlotte Museum of History | 3500 Shamrock Drive

Free Event

Join J. Murrey Atkins Library and the Charlotte Museum of History for Tracing Your Roots, a hands-on genealogy workshop to explore your family history and learn how to trace your ancestry using online databases, historical records, and expert research techniques from John Sadler, president of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society – Charlotte Chapter. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to break through a brick wall in your family tree, this session provides tools and guidance to help you uncover your roots. The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Charlotte Museum of History located at 3500 Shamrock Drive in Charlotte. It is open to everyone. Refreshments will be provided. Tracing Your Roots is made possible with funding from the Mellon Foundation. For more information, contact Adreonna Bennett at asimmo74@charlotte.edu.

