Volunteer To Ensure Food Security On Charlotte’s Campus With The Jamil Niner Student Pantry

The Jamil Niner Student Pantry needs volunteers like you! The mission of the Jamil Niner Student Pantry is to ensure food security, human dignity, and well-being on campus by providing in-need UNC Charlotte students with healthy, culturally appropriate emergency food.

If you are interested in volunteering, please email ninerpantry@charlotte.edu regarding possible volunteer shifts. All volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes inside the Jamil Niner Student Pantry.

The pantry also welcomes donations. Visit the pantry website to learn about food and non-food items they are currently accepting

Volunteer here