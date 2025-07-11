Committed Advocate Dontá L. Wilson Elected Chair Of Charlotte’s Board of Trustees

Dontá L. Wilson ’97 has been elected chair of UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees, effective July 10. A recognized leader in business and civic life, Wilson’s appointment marks the continuation of his deep and enduring commitment to his alma mater.

As chief consumer and small business banking officer at Truist Financial Corporation, Wilson brings more than two decades of executive leadership to the board.

“Dontá has been a committed advocate for our University, as a student leader, a dedicated alumnus and now as chair of the Board of Trustees,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “He cares deeply about this institution and brings people together across business, civic and campus communities in ways that make a lasting impact. I look forward to working with him in this role as we continue making a difference for Charlotte.”

Wilson was appointed to the UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees in 2021 and most recently served as vice chair. His leadership with the University was recognized in 2024 with the dedication of Wilson Hall, a 700-student residence facility named in his honor. The building honors the creation of the Wilson Believe Fund, which helps make college more accessible for first-generation students pursuing degrees in business or education. He also was recognized as a distinguished alumnus in 2023.

“I’m grateful for this appointment and consider it an honor to serve UNC Charlotte and the Charlotte community in this important role with the Board of Trustees,” Wilson said. “As an alumnus who cares for and believes in the University so deeply, I take great pride in the opportunity to continue building on Charlotte’s transformative history while reinforcing its spirit of excellence and innovation and the impeccable ethos demonstrated by our students, faculty and staff.”

Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree in management from UNC Charlotte’s Belk College of Business and an MBA from the University of Maryland. In addition to his role at Truist, he serves on the Signet Jewelers Board of Directors and is a member of Global 50, World 50, the Executive Leadership Council, Sigma Pi Phi (Boulé) and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

The 13-member Board of Trustees serves as the governing body for UNC Charlotte. Eight members are elected to four-year terms by the UNC Board of Governors, and four are appointed by the North Carolina General Assembly. The president of the student body serves as an ex officio member for a one-year term. The most recent board members were appointed in 2025. The board elects its officers annually.

