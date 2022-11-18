Queens University Alum Best Selling Author Says It’s About More Than Writing

The mood was out-of-this-world in the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement as anxious guests anticipated a talk by acclaimed author and Queens University alum Chuck Wendig ’98.

Wendig is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of “Star Wars: Aftermath,” “The Book of Accidents,” and more than two dozen other books for adults and young adults. The horror novelist impressed a captivated crowd with a funny and engaging talk about everything from the art of writing to celebrity encounters.

“Write what makes you happy,” Wendig said to the crowd of fans. “When I hit bottom and decided to write about the thing that made me happy without worrying about whether it could or should or even would sell, I started to figure out my voice. As you release some of the pressure on yourself and allow yourself to write more freely, without the burden of expectation, you will find that your voice has been there all along.”

MORE >>>