Queens University Border Immersion Trip: A Transformative Experience

In early March, a group of 11 students from Queens University participated in a profound journey that took them to Douglas, Arizona, and its sister city, Agua Prieta, Mexico. Now in its fifth year, the annual border immersion trip is a transformative experience that offers students an opportunity to explore the realities of migration. There, they witnessed firsthand the unique and cohesive relationship between these two border communities.

With the support of dedicated faculty and staff, students engaged in experiential learning designed to foster empathy and critical thinking, encouraging their growth as informed global citizens. A meticulously planned itinerary ensured they received comprehensive support and information through pre-trip preparation, on-site guidance, and post-trip reflection sessions.

Paired with a semester-long course taught by Margaret Commins, Shelton Professor of Political Science and chair of the department of political science and sociology; Adrian Bird, university chaplain; and Darryl White, Sr., assistant dean, diversity, inclusion and community engagement; the trip examined critical immigration issues through academic, political, and interfaith lenses.

“Immigration is a complex and confusing phenomena, affected by various pressures and opportunities,” said Commins. “At root it is a human phenomenon; this is our focus as we seek to learn about life on the border from people with various roles and perspectives.”

Welcomed by representatives from Frontera de Cristo, a Presbyterian border ministry, students experienced the unique culture of the border towns through food and traditions. Student Sofia Bartholomew ’28 served as a reflection leader on the border immersion trip. “There were so many meaningful moments that happened over meals that were prepared with loving hands. It was a wonderful opportunity to be able to feel a sense of community everywhere we went,” she said. “Now that we’ve come back from the border, we are trying to reconcile our experiences and figure out how to apply our experiences into helping the community here in Charlotte.”

Their journey, captured in vivid photos and thoughtful reflections on a student blog, underscores how the border immersion experience embodies Queens University’s mission of providing immersive learning experiences that cultivates critical thinkers, innovative problem-solvers, and global citizens who lead with purpose. By providing safe and transformative experiences, the university equips students with the firsthand knowledge and profound empathy necessary to engage meaningfully with the complex realities of an increasingly interconnected world.

For more information, visit the border immersion trip webpage.

