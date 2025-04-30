JCSU Hosts ACBSP Evaluator Training & Access Accreditation Conference

The Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) College of Business and Professional Studies is proud to announce that it served as the host institution for the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) Evaluator Training & Access Accreditation Conference. The conference took place on Thursday, April 24, and Friday, April 25, 2025, in New Science Center on the JCSU campus, located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This significant event brought together business and education professionals from across the region who are either seeking ACBSP accreditation or interested in serving as evaluators for the organization. The conference offered valuable insights into the ACBSP accreditation process, best practices in business education, and training for individuals interested in becoming ACBSP site visit evaluators.

“We are honored to host this important ACBSP conference at Johnson C. Smith University,” said Dr. Alphonso Ogbuehi, Dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies. “This opportunity underscores the commitment of our College of Business and Professional Studies to academic excellence and continuous improvement. We look forward to welcoming our colleagues to our campus and fostering a collaborative environment focused on advancing the quality of business education.”

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions, network with peers and ACBSP leadership, and learn firsthand about the benefits of ACBSP accreditation. The conference covered key aspects of the accreditation process, including standards, self-study development, and the site visit experience.

Johnson C. Smith University, a historically Black university with a rich legacy of academic excellence, provides a vibrant and supportive environment for this important gathering. Hosting the ACBSP conference aligns with the university’s commitment to fostering partnerships and contributing to the advancement of higher education in the region and beyond.

Key Details:

Event: ACBSP Evaluator Training & Access Accreditation Conference

Dates: Thursday, April 24 – Friday, April 25, 2025

Location: New Science Center, Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, North Carolina

About Johnson C. Smith University

Founded in 1867, Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) is a private, historically Black university located in Charlotte, N.C. JCSU is committed to providing students with a rigorous liberal arts education that fosters leadership, service, and civic engagement. The College of Business and Professional Studies at JCSU offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in a global economy.

About ACBSP

The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) is a global accrediting body that accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master’s, and doctoral degree levels worldwide. ACBSP promotes continuous improvement and recognizes excellence in business education.

