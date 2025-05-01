Charlotte’s “Niner Nation Gives” Raises Millions During Campaign

UNC Charlotte set a record during the 10th anniversary of Niner Nation Gives, raising more than $4.9 million during the 49-hour giving campaign.



Alumni, students, faculty, staff, families and friends contributed more than 6,600 gifts during the April 8-10 event, making it the most successful Niner Nation Gives in University history.



Niner Nation Gives is Charlotte’s annual digital fundraising event that brings together students, alumni, faculty, staff and University friends to support scholarships, programs, faculty and departments across the University.



During this year’s Niner Nation Gives, Bo ’99 and Angie Cauble announced a $2 million gift to support the University’s historic For the Love of Charlotte campaign, a $500 million initiative to generate financial support that fuels student success, academic innovation, and campus and civic development. Half of the Caubles’ gift — $1 million — benefitted Niner Nation Gives.



In addition to the major gift, more than 2,000 gifts under $25 were made, demonstrating the impact of collective giving.



“For 10 years, we have continued to be amazed and inspired by Niner Nation’s generosity and love of Charlotte,” said Shayna Long, senior director of annual giving. “This record-breaking year reflects the enormous pride our community has in UNC Charlotte and directly shapes the future of our students and the University. Thank you for making this milestone celebration unforgettable and for continuing to believe in the transformative power of giving.”



The 49-hour event also features opportunities for connection — from the Faculty and Staff Kickoff Luncheon and the BIG Student Event to the Niner Nation Gives Celebration — with the goal of helping Niners engage with and support their favorite University causes.

Here’s a look at what Niner Nation accomplished this year:

$4.96 million raised

million raised 6,645 total gifts made

total gifts made 48 states represented, plus Bangladesh, Canada, France, Ireland and Switzerland

states represented, plus Bangladesh, Canada, France, Ireland and Switzerland 90% of campaign challenges unlocked for a total of $318,586, funding scholarships, the Jamil Niner Student Pantry, academic programs, athletics and more

of campaign challenges unlocked for a total of $318,586, funding scholarships, the Jamil Niner Student Pantry, academic programs, athletics and more 70 scholarships supported across the University, allowing more students to achieve their educational goals

scholarships supported across the University, allowing more students to achieve their educational goals 201 ambassadors representing alumni, faculty, staff and others who helped spread the word and inspire others to give

ambassadors representing alumni, faculty, staff and others who helped spread the word and inspire others to give 2,486 gifts under $25, proving every gift — no matter the size —matters

For more information about how to support UNC Charlotte, visit giving.charlotte.edu.

