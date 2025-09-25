Queens University Celebrates Full Division I Membership Sept. 26
Friday, September 26, 2025 at 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time UTC -04:00
Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation
South Lawn 2201 Wellesley Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28274
United States
Queens Athletics is officially ALL IN with full Division I membership!
To celebrate, Queens is inviting the Royals community to join in for a Division I celebration featuring cashless food trucks, a cashless bar, photo ops with Rex and Queens coaches & student-athletes, inflatables for kids and kids at heart, the launch of the new Royals Rise Golden Lager from Town Brewing Co., giveaways and more!
At 6:15 p.m., Queens will honor its first ASUN Championship team, men’s swimming & diving, with a ring ceremony.
Be sure to stick around as the women’s volleyball team open conference play against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. inside Curry Arena. Purchase women’s volleyball tickets
Questions? Reach out to athletics@queens.edu.