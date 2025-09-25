Queens University Celebrates Full Division I Membership Sept. 26

Map and Directions

Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation

South Lawn 2201 Wellesley Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28274

United States

Queens Athletics is officially ALL IN with full Division I membership!

To celebrate, Queens is inviting the Royals community to join in for a Division I celebration featuring cashless food trucks, a cashless bar, photo ops with Rex and Queens coaches & student-athletes, inflatables for kids and kids at heart, the launch of the new Royals Rise Golden Lager from Town Brewing Co., giveaways and more!

At 6:15 p.m., Queens will honor its first ASUN Championship team, men’s swimming & diving, with a ring ceremony.

Be sure to stick around as the women’s volleyball team open conference play against Jacksonville at 7 p.m. inside Curry Arena. Purchase women’s volleyball tickets

Questions? Reach out to athletics@queens.edu.

MORE >>>