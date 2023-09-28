Queens University Charlotte Appoints New Alumni Association Board Members

The Alumni Association Board at Queens University of Charlotte named four new members to serve three-year terms that started July 1, 2023.The new board members elected to serve are Cindy Reid ’82, John Hannon ’07 MBA ’12, Laine Coplin ’15 and Jeremy Harris ’18.

Cindy Reid ’82, of Davidson, NC, attorney at Irvin Law Group. While a student at Queens, Cindy served as the President of the Student Government Association. A previous Alumni Association Board member and QUnited champion, Cindy has also served on reunion committees and the Board of Visitors.

John Hannon ’07 MBA ’12 is a Director of Office Brokerage at Trinity Partners. He and his family, including wife Hayley Hannon ‘08, recently returned to greater Charlotte after living in Northern Virginia. During his time at Queens, John was a four-year defensive starter for the men’s soccer team and served as the assistant coach for women’s soccer after graduating.

Laine Coplin ’15, of Charlotte, NC, relationship manager at CAV_OK where she is engaged in complex financial planning, consulting, and project execution for ultra-high net worth families. Laine has remained active on campus since graduating in 2015. She serves as a mentor for undergraduate business honors students, and is a connector for both alumni and current students. During her undergraduate experience, Coplin was the recipient of the Adelaide Davis Presidential Scholarship as well as the Charlotte Business Woman Fellow. She currently resides in Charlotte with her family.

Jeremy Harris ’18, of Charlotte, NC, senior consultant at Protiviti. While at Queens, Jeremy was a member of the track & field team and served as a Resident Assistant.

MORE >>>