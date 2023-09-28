Central Piedmont Presents “60 Years Strong – How Deep Our Roots Go”

“60 Years Strong – How Deep Our Roots Go,” an exhibition by the Central Piedmont Archives, celebrates Central Piedmont’s rich history and the success of its institution over six decades.

This exhibition is dedicated to our students of present, past, and future who make an impact in historic ways.

To view the display in person, please visit the Archives on the third floor of the Hagemeyer Library in the Parr Center, Central Campus.

To view the display online, please visit our digital exhibit guide.

