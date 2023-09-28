Charlotte Research Professor Gets A 2023 Education Award

Shan Yan, professor and associate chair for research in the UNC Charlotte Department of Biological Sciences, is the 2023 recipient of the Education Award from the Environmental Mutagenesis and Genomics Society.

Yan was recognized for his long-standing dedication to educating and mentoring future generations of scientists in the field of environmental mutagenesis. He is an active member of the EMGS DNA Repair and Mutagenic Mechanism Special Interest Group and has served on several of the society’s committees including as current chair of the EMGS Publication Policy Committee.

