Charlotte Launches “Critical Conversations: Civil Dialogue Forum”

The UNC Charlotte Office of Diversity and Inclusion continues to respond to the expressed interests of students, faculty and staff to connect with ideas, discussions and learning opportunities surrounding issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Critical Conversations: Civil Dialogue Forum, a midday, virtual dialogue forum for faculty and staff, will address and provide insight on some of higher education’s most pressing issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion, particularly those that have potential to impact UNC Charlotte. Topics span current events, media, pop culture and trending social research data. The inaugural conversation, “The State of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Higher Education,” takes place Thursday, Oct. 5, from noon to 1 p.m., featuring Susan Harden, Cato College of Education; Del Ruff, North Carolina A&T; and Sean Womack, UNC System. Registration is required for Zoom participation.

