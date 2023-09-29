Charlotte Student Nurses Are Amazing!

UNC Charlotte’s student nurses are amazing! I learned this first-hand two weeks ago when my husband, Todd, was a patient on the cardiac floor at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Todd has Atrial Fibrillation, commonly known as AFIB, and was hospitalized to receive doses of Tikosyn, a medication to control heart rhythm, every 12 hours. On his fourth and final day at the hospital, he had an electrical cardioversion procedure.

Those student nurses, under the leadership and supervision of Michael Armiger, program coordinator of the RN to BSN program and lecturer in the School of Nursing, took such great care of Todd and me, to be quite honest. They were professional, knowledgeable and caring. They were always smiling and were quick to ask if we needed anything.

MORE >>>