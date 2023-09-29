Central Piedmont Fall Fests Feature Volunteer Opportunities
Central Piedmont Community College Student Engagement wants to help you find your next volunteer opportunity at Fall Fests, at all campuses. You could discover your next passion, or build experience for your résumé.
How do you get experience before you get a job? You volunteer!
Attend an event to meet with local community partners and learn about volunteer opportunities in our community. You can also enjoy festive fall games, music and fun!