Queens University Charlotte Celebrates Banned Books Week

Banned Books Week celebrates the freedom to read and spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools. In a time of intense political polarization, library staff in every state are facing an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books.

Queens University of Charlotte’s Everett Library is celebrating our freedom to read by hosting a Banned Book Read Aloud outside on the Library portico. Invitations are extended to join in by reading from your favorite banned book or Everett Library can provide one for you.

MORE >>>