Queens University Charlotte Athletes Score Higher In The Classroom Too

For the fourth consecutive season, the Queens University of Charlotte student-athlete population has recorded above a 3.3 GPA posting a 3.37 for the 2022-23 season. It is also the 12th straight year that the department has recorded above a 3.0 GPA as 455 athletes earned a 3.0 or higher as they continue to excel in the classroom and competition.



“We celebrated many firsts in our transition from Division 2 to Division 1,” said Director of Athletics Cherie Swarthout. “We watched the Royals rise on the field, court, pitch, diamond, and in the pool while maintaining academic excellence throughout the year. We have never lost focus on what is important, and our efforts are validated through our results in all three areas.”

