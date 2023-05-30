Students Represent UNC Charlotte At 2023 Charlotte Racial Justice Consortium

Four UNC Charlotte students recently represented the University during the 2023 Charlotte Racial Justice Consortium’s culminating event, held at Central Piedmont Community College.

In its third year, the CRJC is a partnership among UNC Charlotte, CPCC, Johnson C. Smith University, Johnson and Wales University’s Charlotte Campus and Queens University of Charlotte.

The consortium seeks to help the larger Charlotte community understand its history of race and racism, believes in its shared humanity, embraces a more comprehensive narrative on race, and develops faculty, staff and student leaders who work toward truth, justice, racial healing and systemic transformation.

