Queens University Charlotte Athletics Announce Annual Awards During June

The Queens University of Charlotte Department of Athletics is set to host its annual awards ceremony honoring the accomplishments of its student-athletes in a virtual format through the Queens Athletics website and social media channels.



For the 11th straight year, the ceremony is being sponsored by InterCon Building Corp. InterCon has been an outstanding sponsor for the Royals as their generosity helped support the building of Byrum Hall, the tennis courts, and the Queens Sports Complex.



The department awards will be released twice a week during the month of June as Queens will announce winners of the Sportsmanship Award, Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Male and Female Comeback Athletes of the Year, and Male and Female Senior Student-Athletes of the Year.

