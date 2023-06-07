Central Piedmont Celebrates Mecklenburg EMS Agency—Medic Graduating Class
On Wednesday, May 31st, Central Piedmont Community College proudly celebrated the achievements of the FIRST graduating class of Mecklenburg EMS Agency – Medic and Central Piedmont’s collaborative emergency medical technician program. Their dedication and expertise will shape the future of emergency medical services. This milestone reflects the power of collaboration and highlights the commitment to providing exceptional healthcare professionals for our community.