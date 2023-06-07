Charlotte MPA Program Surges In US News & World Report Rankings

The dramatic rise of the Gerald G. Fox Master of Public Administration program to the top 17% of ranked programs stems from its attention to the needs of students and employers, driven by talented faculty, dedicated staff and a community of practitioners who work closely with the program, said Program Director Suzanne Leland.

“We work as a team to provide opportunities for our students to study, research and work alongside professionals in the public administration field, while focusing also on impactful research into matters of significance for North Carolina and the nation,” Leland said. “We are particularly fortunate to have nurtured active partnerships with local governments, agencies and nonprofits, as well as with our alumni.”

With the latest rankings, the nationally accredited program is the #2 ranked public affairs program at a public North Carolina university and the #3 ranked public affairs program in North Carolina. In addition to its overall ranking, the MPA program also achieved two specialty area rankings in local government management and public finance and budgeting.

