Charlotte Alumnus Returns To Campus As A Panelist In An AAPI Connect for Success Discussion

“That definitely wasn’t here when I was a student,” said Mark Cho ’03, executive vice president at Martin Currie, a global investment management firm. After 20 years, Cho ventured on a guided tour around UNC Charlotte’s campus, marveling at newly constructed facilities and resources available to students. Now a resident of the Greater Washington D.C. metro area, Cho, who is Korean American, revisited the campus to participate as a panelist in the Asian American Pacific Islander Connect for Success professional development discussion that took place April 19.

Hosted by the Alumni Engagement Office and the University Career Center, the panel discussion was aimed at Asian American Pacific Islander students and alumni. It took a deep dive into the topic, Creating Community and Networking in Professional Settings, and helped prepare attendees for the workforce and to engage with it.

MORE >>>