Charlotte Dean Chosen As Interim Provost And Vice Chancellor

Jennifer L. Troyer, dean of the Belk College of Business at UNC Charlotte and professor of economics, has been appointed interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Her appointment is effective immediately and will continue until the position is filled permanently.

Troyer has been with the University since 1999, beginning as an assistant professor before being named dean in July 2020.

“Dr. Troyer has served UNC Charlotte with distinction for more than 20 years,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber. “She is highly regarded for her strong relationships with faculty, staff and students, as well as alumni, donors and community partners. She has also been instrumental in spearheading innovative academic programs that address emerging industry needs and provide students with relevant, future-focused education. Her commitment to fostering a collaborative, inclusive, interdisciplinary academic environment will be critical in furthering our goal of becoming a top-tier research institution.”

