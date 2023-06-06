Queens University Charlotte Branding Like A Division I Athletics Program

Following a year of impressive firsts as Division I competitors, Queens University Athletics took another step forward in its growth and evolution as a program, launching more elements of its branding initiative that continues to elevate its reputation of excellence.

The first sign of the new branding, an updated graphic featuring Queens mascot Rex the Lion, appears on the newly refinished courts of Curry Arena, home of Queens basketball, volleyball, and wrestling.

The new branding captures the program’s legacy while still propelling Athletics forward and reflecting the university’s new status as a Division I competitor.

“Revitalizing our brand is an important part of our strategy to fuel our growth and to elevate the university overall,” said Cherie Swarthout, Queens University director of athletics.

