Central Piedmont Volunteers Wanted For Health Professions and Human Services

Health Professions and Human Services is launching a Standardized Participant (SP) program, and we are seeking enthusiastic volunteers from Central Piedmont to participate and contribute to this invaluable initiative.

Standardized participants are individuals trained to portray various roles, such as patient and family members, in specific medical scenarios and patient cases for the purpose of teaching and evaluating healthcare students. By volunteering as a standardized participant, you will play an essential role in training our health profession students to enhance their communication skills, clinical examinations, and overall patient care abilities. As an SP, you will have the opportunity to simulate diverse clinical encounters, providing our students with realistic scenarios to practice their skills in a safe and controlled environment.

