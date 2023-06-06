Charlotte Assistant Promoted To Director Of Player Development

Head coach Cara Consuegra has named former graduate assistant Aja Boyd as the women’s basketball program’s Director of Player Development.



Boyd, who served as a graduate assistant for the 49ers this past year, played collegiately at UNCG.



“I am thrilled to announce Aja’s promotion to Director of Player Development,” said Consuegra, who is entering her 13th year as 49ers’ head coach. “In her first year with our program, Aja made a tremendous impact on our team. Her passion for developing young women combined with her relentless work ethic earned her this opportunity. Aja will contribute to our program in a variety of ways including scouting, player development, recruiting and more. She will also be an outstanding mentor to our student-athletes. I’m excited to continue our work together.”

