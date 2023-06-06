Charlotte’s Vision Of A World-Class Research University Is A Reality

UNC Charlotte introduced government officials, and economic development and industry partners to two growing research areas of focus: predicting health and environmental risk and next-generation battery research during an open house on Monday, June 5.

During the Powering the Future event, guests toured North Carolina’s Battery Complexity, Autonomous Vehicle and Electrification Research Center, or BATT CAVE, and visited the Center for Computational Intelligence to Predict Health and Environmental Risks, or CIPHER.

“At UNC Charlotte, we are embracing our vision as an emerging top-tier, world-class research university,” said John Daniels, interim vice chancellor of research. “This is needed to support the industries and communities in our fast-growing region. Both CIPHER and BATT CAVE represent the innovative, interdisciplinary team-based research you’ll find only at Charlotte.”

