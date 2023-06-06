Power Player Named Charlotte’s Deputy Athletics Director

Scott Kull will join the Charlotte 49ers as deputy athletics director for external affairs. Recognized as a “power player” by the Sports Business Journal in 2019, he has served in similar roles at the University of Utah, South Florida and TCU during his 30-year career in intercollegiate athletics. Experienced in fundraising and external operations, Kull will oversee the Athletics Department’s external units and development, and he will have sport supervision duties.

“Scott is an immense talent who will make a powerful impact on our program,” said Mike Hill, 49ers director of athletics. “His fundraising acumen, cutting-edge revenue strategies and strong athletic administrative experience come at the perfect time as we continue our ascent into the American Athletic Conference. We could not be more excited to have a person of his caliber join our team.”

MORE >>>