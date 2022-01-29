Queens University Charlotte Prof Designs Uptown/South End Bridge

In his role as lead designer of Charlotte’s Rail Trail pedestrian bridge, Ivan Depeña, an assistant professor of art, music, and design at Queens University, will help establish a long-awaited connection between Uptown and South End. “Designing a bridge is a life goal for many architects. This is an endeavor that will be unparalleled,” Depeña said.

Renderings of the bridge were recently shared during an update meeting in December of 2021 where it was revealed that construction is projected to begin in 2023 and will take an estimated two years to complete.

https://www.queens.edu/news/2021/ivan-depena-rail-trail-bridge.html