UNC Charlotte’s Leadership In COVID Research Fuels Record-Breaking Funding

The ongoing focus on the COVID-19 pandemic and UNC Charlotte’s leadership in detecting the presence of coronavirus and monitoring the presence of new variants through wastewater testing and sequencing — on campus and in the greater Charlotte community and beyond — prompted significant external support. Research awards grew 11.8% from fiscal year 2019-20 to fiscal year 2020-21. “The remarkable growth of external investment reflects the increasing and far-reaching impact of UNC Charlotte researchers and the outstanding work they are leading in our community, throughout the state and region, and across the globe,” said Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber.

https://inside.charlotte.edu/news-features/2022-01-20/research-funding-hits-58-million-setting-unc-charlotte-record