Queens University Charlotte’s Abby Zeigenfuse Selected For All-Star Roster

Abby Zeigenfuse of the Queens University of Charlotte women’s lacrosse team has been named to the 2024 IWLCA Senior All-Star South Roster, the organization announced today.

Zeigenfuse, a Manchester, Md., native, will compete on the South All-Stars roster under JMU Head Coach Shelley Klaes. The midfielder wrapped her collegiate career playing her final season of lacrosse with the Royals. She started in 16 games, accumulating 12 goals, 2 ground balls, 34 draw controls, and 20 caused turnovers. Zeigenfuse’s play on the field also earned the graduate transfer a spot on the All-ASUN Team this season.



The Senior All-Star games will be held on Tierney Field at USA Lacrosse Headquarters in Sparks, Md. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The Division I team will play the first game at 10:00 am ET, the Division II game will follow at 12:30 pm, and the Division III teams will cap off the event with their game at 3:00 pm. Admission for all three games is free of charge. The Senior All-Star games will NOT be streamed.

