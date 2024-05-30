Central Piedmont Celebrates Students Of Dean’s And President’s Lists

Central Piedmont Community College is proud to celebrate all the hardworking students who made it to the Dean’s List and President’s List for the Spring 2024 semester.

Dean’s List honorees achieved a 3.50 or greater GPA, with no Incomplete (“I”) or Withdraw (“W”) grades, and completed at least 12 hours of credit in courses numbered 100 through 299.

President’s List honorees achieved a 4.00 GPA, with no Incomplete (“I”) or Withdraw (“W”) grades, and completed at least 12 hours of credit in courses numbered 100 through 299.

MORE >>>