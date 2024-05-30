Greg Verret Named Associate Vice Chancellor for Finance at UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte has announced the appointment of Greg Verret as the new associate vice chancellor for finance, marking the culmination of a rigorous national search process. Verret, who has been serving in an interim capacity since April 1, will officially assume his new role on June 1.

In his new position, Verret will be tasked with overseeing crucial areas including the controller’s office, treasury services, bursar’s office, and materials management, cementing his pivotal role in the university’s financial operations.

Rich Amon, the vice chancellor for business affairs, expressed confidence in Verret’s capabilities, emphasizing his track record as a seasoned financial services leader dedicated to fostering collaboration, achieving tangible results, and prioritizing customer service. Amon underscored Verret’s continued value not only to the division but to the entire campus community.

Verret brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as the director of treasury services since 2017. His journey at UNC Charlotte began in 2012, where he held various roles within the Controller’s Office, including business process analyst, senior plant fund and reporting accountant, and assistant controller for compliance. Prior to his tenure at UNC Charlotte, Verret gained valuable experience working for esteemed institutions such as Bank of America Corporation and KPMG.

Educationally, Verret holds a master’s degree in professional accountancy from Louisiana Tech University and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana Christian University.

With his extensive background and demonstrated leadership, Verret is poised to make significant contributions to UNC Charlotte’s financial management and further enhance its standing within the campus community and beyond.

