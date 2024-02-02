Queens University Charlotte’s Autumn Courtney Named Pitcher Of The Year

Queens University of Charlotte softball slinger Autumn Courtney was named the 2024 Atlantic Sun Preseason Pitcher of the Year and earned a spot on the 2024 Preseason All- Atlantic Sun Team, as officially released by the conference on Wednesday morning. The right-handed pitcher is coming off a freshman campaign in which she was named to the All-Conference Second Team and the All-Freshman Team. Courtney makes history for Queens as the first Royal to earn an “Of The Year” honor from the Atlantic Sun.

Last season, the freshman tallied a 15-10 record in the circle, including seven shutouts and a save. As depicted by her 2.31 ERA, Courtney had a strong start to her Queens career as she helped her squad earn their first victory as a Division I institution in the team’s season-opener against Appalachian State. She’d go on to snag three wins in her first four starts as a freshman.

Courtney’s freshman season would be one for the books, as she tallied six Top-10 single-season records — ninth in complete games (19), eighth in wins (15), fifth in ERA (2.31), fourth in strikeouts (191), third in opponent batting average (.218), and second in shutouts (7).

The Royals are preparing for their second Division 1 season and their first full season under the helm of Head Coach Kella Goins. Last year, the Royals tabbed a 20-26 overall record and a 10-14 record in league play. In the 2024 Preseason Coaches Poll, Queens was ranked 10th with a total of 41 points ahead of Lipscomb (37) and Bellarmine (17).

