Central Piedmont Spring Transfer Fair Feb 13
If you are contemplating a transfer to another institution to continue your academic journey the Central Piedmont Community College Spring Transfer Fair, hosted by Central Piedmont’s Academic Advising and Transfer Services, is an event you cannot afford to miss. Scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., this fair is an ideal opportunity for students to explore a myriad of educational pathways.
Location:
- Levine Campus, Levine II, 2nd Floor Atrium
This is more than just a fair; it’s a pivotal event where you can engage directly with representatives from a diverse array of prestigious colleges and universities across the Carolinas. Imagine the convenience of having all these institutions under one roof, ready to provide you with detailed information about their programs, campus life, and the specific steps to transfer.
Participating Institutions:
- Appalachian State University
- Belmont Abbey College
- Campbell University
- Charleston Southern University
- East Carolina University
- Lenoir-Rhyne University
- NC State
- Queens University of Charlotte
- Salem College
- UNC Chapel Hill
- UNC Charlotte
- UNC Charlotte Army ROTC Department
- UNC Greensboro
- Wingate University
- Winthrop University