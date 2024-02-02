Central Piedmont Spring Transfer Fair Feb 13

If you are contemplating a transfer to another institution to continue your academic journey the Central Piedmont Community College Spring Transfer Fair, hosted by Central Piedmont’s Academic Advising and Transfer Services, is an event you cannot afford to miss. Scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., this fair is an ideal opportunity for students to explore a myriad of educational pathways.

Location:

Levine Campus, Levine II, 2nd Floor Atrium

This is more than just a fair; it’s a pivotal event where you can engage directly with representatives from a diverse array of prestigious colleges and universities across the Carolinas. Imagine the convenience of having all these institutions under one roof, ready to provide you with detailed information about their programs, campus life, and the specific steps to transfer.

Participating Institutions:

Appalachian State University

Belmont Abbey College

Campbell University

Charleston Southern University

East Carolina University

Lenoir-Rhyne University

NC State

Queens University of Charlotte

Salem College

UNC Chapel Hill

UNC Charlotte

UNC Charlotte Army ROTC Department

UNC Greensboro

Wingate University

Winthrop University

