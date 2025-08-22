Queens University Coach Nik Colpitts Promotes Philip (PJ) Peters To Assistant Coach

Queens University of Charlotte Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach Nik Colpitts announces the promotion of Philip (PJ) Peters to assistant coach. Peters will take over as defensive coordinator after serving as an assistant coach during the 2025 season.



“It is with great enthusiasm that we can announce the promotion of Coach PJ Peters to our defensive coordinator role. There is no one more deserving,” Colpitts said. “Throughout Coach Peters’ time with our program, he has demonstrated all the characteristics needed to be a highly impactful coach at the Division I level. His commitment to the details, his ability to earn the trust with our players, and his overall knowledge of the game are all items that make him an incredibly valuable member of our staff. I know he is eager for this opportunity, and I cannot wait to continue to work with him in this next chapter for Queens men’s lacrosse.”



Peters joined the men’s lacrosse staff last November as a volunteer. He assisted the previous defensive coordinator and ran the man-down defensive unit. Peters also assisted with scouting reports, recruiting, operations and planning, and player development.



“I am very humbled and grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role,” Peters stated. “I want to thank Coach Colpitts for his confidence in me and Coach Turner for his guidance throughout this process. I’m excited for the journey ahead and can’t wait to see what we’re able to accomplish this season!”



Before joining the Royals coaching staff, Peters was one of two defensive coordinators at Hough High School. He joined the staff at Hough after completing his collegiate career at High Point University, where he was a captain on the men’s lacrosse team. Peters was named to the All-SoCon Second Team following his final season. In 2021, he was a part of the program’s leadership committee, helping the team reach the SoCon Championship.



Peters graduated from High Point with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in communication and business leadership.

