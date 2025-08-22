Charlotte Center for Teaching and Learning Workshop Using NotebookLM AI

Wed, Sep 17, 2025 | 10am to 11am

Virtual Free Event

Imagine a new way to think about critical reading, source synthesis and critical reflection. Imagine if there existed a tool that could allow you to ‘talk’ to your sources and ask them questions, as if you were having conversations with the authors themselves?

In this hands-on workshop, participants are invited to reimagine research as we explore NotebookLM and how this powerful AI platform can reshape critical reading, reflection and synthesis in new ways.

Participants will learn how to use NotebookLM to ‘talk’ to sources and consider the potential for this tool to reimagine what research, critical reading and source synthesis practice could be in collaboration with AI tools and how to use this platform to enhance critical thinking rather than hinder it.

Through demonstration, discussion and hands-on practice with NotebookLM, attendees will develop practical strategies for integrating NotebookLM into student research workflows to enhance key research outcomes and skills.

