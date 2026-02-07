Queens University Hosts Portuguese Ambassador Francisco António Duarte Lopes

On February 3, 2026, the Queens University of Charlotte community came together for a student-led dialogue with Portuguese Ambassador Francisco António Duarte Lopes, exploring Portugal’s vital contributions as a NATO ally and key European partner.

Queens University President Jesse Cureton welcomed the Ambassador to the podium. “At Queens, we strive to foster global understanding – serving as a convener for open dialogue, intellectual growth, and meaningful cultural exchange,” said Cureton. “Today’s discussion with Ambassador Duarte Lopes arrives at a critical juncture, where global security and economic resilience demand unprecedented international cooperation.”

President Cureton spoke in depth about our international student community and recognized two Portuguese student-athletes on Queens’ Women’s Basketball team, Ana Barreto ’26, a business major, and Magda Da Silva ‘28, a health science major.

“We are grateful for their presence, and the presence of all our international students, in the Queens community,” Cureton continued. “Their backgrounds, traditions, and cross-cultural experiences enrich our classroom discussions and bring global awareness to our campus.”

Reviving a Royal Tradition

Klaus Becker, chair of The N.C. Zeitgeist Foundation, was influential in making this visit with Ambassador Duarte Lopes possible. In the past, Becker has helped coordinate visits to Queens with ambassadors from Poland and Estonia.

“Coming back to Queens feels like home again,” said Becker. “I am proud to be a part of this tradition of welcoming members of the international diplomatic community to Queens.”

This year, Becker worked with Queens student-athlete Pablo Ortega Navarro ’28, a data analytics and finance major, to coordinate Ambassador Duarte Lopes’ visit. Ortega Navarro, hailing from Málaga, Spain, is a member of the Men’s Swimming & Diving team.

“For me, preserving these high-level traditions is essential to the identity of our university. As an international student, I believe our presence is vital to these global conversations,” said Ortega Navarro. “This event was a unique opportunity for students of all majors to engage and connect with an influential global leader, right in the heart of Charlotte.”

From the Classroom to the World Stage

Margaret Commins, Shelton Professor of Political Science, attended with students from Queens’ Model NATO team. The students will represent Norway in mid-February at the 40th Annual International Model NATO conference in Washington, D.C.

“These opportunities enrich learning in different and important ways. For Pablo, who led the effort, there is the practical learning around designing and hosting such a high-level event. For our Model NATO team, there is the opportunity to meet and learn from a seasoned European diplomat. For the whole campus, welcoming the highest diplomatic representative of an important country brings international affairs to campus in a tangible, personal way,” said Commins. “The ability to gain insider perspectives from someone engaged at the highest level is invaluable. We are grateful to Ambassador Duarte Lopes and to the Zeitgeist Foundation for partnering on this significant event.”

Events like this underscore Queens’ commitment to internationalization and its dedication to cultivating a community shaped by students from around the world. Representing more than 70 countries — including Portugal — international students are integral to life at Queens.

“International students broaden our classroom discussions and constantly remind us of how interconnected our world truly is,” said LMA Alexander, executive director of the Pulliam Center for International Education. “Ambassador Duarte Lopes’ visit underscores the vital importance of global diplomacy in today’s political climate. This event was an exceptional opportunity for our students to expand their understanding of the U.S.-Portugal partnership and, I hope, spark a lifelong interest in international affairs.”

A Touch of Portugal in the Queen City

The event balanced serious global discourse with heartfelt cultural exchange. The Ambassador spoke of the historical connection of the United States and Portugal, noting that the signers of the Declaration of Independence toasted with Madeira wine from Portugal. He also connected personally with Barreto and Da Silva in their native Portuguese, sharing stories of his professional journey and reflecting on how his early passion for basketball transitioned into a distinguished three-decade career in diplomacy.

“It’s a nice experience to have someone from our home country in Charlotte,” said Barreto. “We are a small country, so having someone representing Portugal here at Queens means a lot to us,” added Da Silva. “It makes us feel like we’re close to home, and our family, too.”

