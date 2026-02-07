Charlotte Women’s Basketball—Alumni Weekend And Senior Day Feb. 7

Coming off a crucial win on the road at Tulane, Charlotte Women’s Basketball prepares to host Wichita State on Saturday afternoon inside Halton Arena for Alumni Weekend and Senior Day.

Charlotte enters the weekend with a 10-13 overall record with a 4-6 clip in American Conference action. Wichita State has struggled with a 5-18 record (2-8 American) however, the Shockers have won two of the last four games with wins over Memphis and East Carolina.

COACH’S CORNER

“Tulane was a must-win game, and I am proud of the team for capitalizing on the opportunity,” said Tomekia Reed . “I am also glad it came down to the final buzzer. Winning a close game will restore some confidence in the locker room. We played every possession like it was our last and played with great urgency. It was not a pretty box score, but we did what we needed to win. Offensive rebounds and defense decided the game, and we did well in those categories. Our star players stepped up and made contributions. Zoe Best and Princess Anderson battled through injuries in the fourth quarter and gave the team everything they had.”

GAME DAY DETAILS

Charlotte (10-13) vs. Wichita State (5-18)

Saturday, Feb. 7 – 4:00 p.m.

Halton Arena – Charlotte, North Carolina

GAME COVERAGE

Television » ESPN+

SENIOR DAY

Before Saturday’s game, Charlotte Women’s Basketball will honor their three seniors in Princess Anderson , Tanajah Hayes , and Asianae Nicholson .

“Our seniors have made a huge impact on the program,” said Tomekia Reed. “They have created a winning and competitive culture we want going forward. With it also being alumni weekend, one day they know they’ll be in that position and now want to finish this season with a positive legacy. It is extra special with this being the 50th anniversary of the program.”

