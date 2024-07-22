Queens University Lacrosse Star Jayson Alexander Partners For NASCAR Gig

For a driver, nothing compares to getting behind the wheel. The anticipation of waiting for the green flag, the thrill of hearing the engine of your stock car roar, the sounds of the pit crew changing the tires; once you get a taste, it becomes a part of you. Jayson Alexander has always loved racing, but it is a difficult sport to get started in. Despite that, he recently got an opportunity to pursue his passion as a racer with a multi-race deal in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series.

Alexander has partnered with Constant Contact, who helped him in many ways. They have financially been a major stakeholder in his team, but they also have added to Jayson Alexander Racing in other ways. Constant Contact is a marketing company that assists small businesses and nonprofits by providing them resources to promote their brands, product(s), service(s), and more on a variety of platforms. Alexander and his team have been able to utilize these resources, and it has been a huge help logistically.

“Having Constant Contact join was a massive dream come true,” said Alexander. “Their team asked me to hop on board for a meeting with them in February, and they said they wanted to sponsor me this season. I was over the moon, and Constant Contact is an incredible company to partner with. They wanted to take my brand and see how they can take it to the next level and bring me into NASCAR using their tools. They have developed an awesome marketing plan, and they are truly a partner for us, not just a logo on a car.

Focus on Premier Performance

Before getting his own racing career, Alexander understood the difficulties and responsibilities that come with starting a racing career in NASCAR. Paying for a car to drive is expensive, not to mention maintaining the car, paying for repairs, paying the salaries of employees and the pit crew, and paying for travel. Just as much as racing is a sport and a passion, it is also a business. You need to make a profit, find sponsors, and find funding to help finance the various aspects of.

As a fan of the sport, Alexander has seen high-profile drivers gain sponsorship opportunities due to their success and their platforms. He is also seen a lack of success from drivers and teams in their earlier phases gain that same level of traction when trying to do the same. That inspired his venture in creating an agency called Premier Performance Group.

Founded in 2023, PPG helps up-and coming drivers achieve their goals by developing their skills, elevating their brands, and representing them in order to leverage sponsorship. Not only is a racer on the ARCA Menards series, but he has signed other racers competing in the ARCA Menards Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and the American Speed Association Midwest Tour. But as a racer, he has emphasized the importance of separating Jayson Alexander Racing from PPG.

“With me being a racer, I have made sure that my agency isn’t selling for me. We focus on promoting our drivers and not bringing them over to my racing team because I think that PPG is something that will long outlast Jayson Alexander Racing, if done correctly,” said Alexander. “It’s been a unique challenge starting a business and seeing it grow and scale, but we’ve brought in a bunch of interns and employees that are doing a great job running PPG for our incredible roster of racers that we represent.”

Jayson: The Jack of All Trades

To further peel back the layers of the onion, he prioritizes other main commitments while pursuing his passions in the racing world. Not only is Alexander a student at Queens, but he is also a member of the Men’s Lacrosse team where he plays goalkeeper. He was always an athlete, playing lacrosse and football throughout his time at Middle Creek High School. He knew he had the talent to play lacrosse at the next level in college, so he went through the recruitment process and joined the program in the 2021-2022 academic year.

While playing lacrosse is important to Alexander, he also values the support he received from his peers at Queens. Hearing that the people Alexander studies with are rooting for him and wanting to help him is incomparable. Alexander has had student athletes support him in his journey. Shane DiMantova helps manage Alexander’s social media, as well as designs and post graphics. Braden Dunn and Dowl Bowen are helping with the sponsorship side at Jayson Alexander Racing. Their dedication to Jayson Alexander Racing has been immensely helpful to take some of the weight off Alexander’s shoulders.

“I really can’t do it without the amazing support system I have,” said Alexander. “The guy I say I can’t do this without is Shane on the track & field team, and he’s been helping me run everything on the digital marketing side. I’ve also got lots of help from Braden & Dowl, who have done amazing work behind the scenes with our partners. But I love the support from my fellow Queens students. I’ve had a ton of them reach out to me asking how they can help and get involved, and it’s been awesome to see the support from the student body.”

Valor from Above

When he’s not on the field at Queens, he is pursuing a degree in business. Alexander values the opportunity he has at Queens to gain knowledge that will help him in his business endeavors. The small class sizes have been very impactful for Alexander, as he has been able to connect with his professors and understand what he needs to succeed in the classroom. His professors have helped him stay on track, stay flexible with his schedule, and help make sure he understands the materials.

But, before lacrosse and racing became major parts of his life, Alexander got involved in the ROTC. He wanted to be a pilot, and his passion for flying was a catalyst in joining the ROTC.

As he continued to dedicate himself, Alexander later found that the Army had many pilot seat opportunities. He made his commitment to this branch of the armed forces, and it has led to varying points of service, including continuing in the ROTC at Queens after receiving a scholarship, and pursuing the North Carolina National Guard part-time and earning a pilot seat on an Apache helicopter unit.

“I love the Army, and the opportunities, training, and learning experiences they have provided me are unreal,” said Alexander. Since high school, I’ve always loved the idea of serving, and joining the Army has allowed me to pursue my passion for flying. I’m super grateful to be a part of such a great organization, meet some of the best people in the world, hear their stories, and form new connections.”

Keys to Success

When you put the equation together, the sum is a busy schedule. Racing professionally, managing a talent representative agency, serving the country, competing as a Division I athlete, and getting an education is a lot to have on your plate. While some could say his eyes are bigger than his stomach, he has found the perfect balance.

“There’s no playbook on how to manage everything I’m doing, and there’s a lot of pillars I have to be able to balance,” said Alexander. “A lot of it has been trial and error on what I’m prioritizing in that moment. When I’m playing lacrosse, that has to be the highest priority. When that goes away, then I’m focused on racing. When I have my military service, then I have to focus on that. It’s difficult to focus on everything all at once, so the mindset became focused on managing my time effectively. Sometimes it comes with late nights and early mornings, but it’s something I have to handle with all the stuff I do.”

It does require sacrifice, committed planning, and discipline. All of these are easier said than done, but he has made it his bread and butter. However, he knows that this is something he can’t do alone. He has had a team behind him in his racing career, students at Queens reaching out to support him, and has made strong relationships during his service. But the biggest support system for him is family, especially his mom.

“I definitely wouldn’t be able to be here without the incredible support from my family and especially my mother, who has been my biggest supporter from day one,” said Alexander. “She has done so much for my career, and I am incredibly grateful for her support!”

Start Your Engines

After a forty-day shift of service, he returned back home this weekend and is now preparing for his next race: the Circle City 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. He’s excited to get his track strategy ready, get behind the sim and practice, and get used to the feel behind the wheel.

“This race weekend is a little bit different from a lot of the others,” said Alexander. “Since I just got back from my service period, I haven’t been able to watch racing, think about racing, or practice. There’s a big shift, and we have all hands on deck. I’ll be watching last year’s race to get a better understanding of the track, running the simulator to practice on the track with my team, working out physically and mentally to be in the best shape possible, and getting my feeling back for the car when the time comes. There’s a plan we have to put in place, and even though we’ve only got four or five days to do it, we’ll get it done.”

If you want to tune in and support Jayson Alexander, you can purchase tickets here or watch live on FS1 at 5:30 PM ET.

