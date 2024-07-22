Charlotte Soccer Coach Kevin Langan Promotes Alumni Coaches

Charlotte Men’s Soccer Head Coach Kevin Langan has announced that assistant coaches Shane Carew and Charles Rodriguez have both been promoted to the title of Associate Head Men’s Soccer Coach.

Carew will hold the title of Associate Head Coach for “Recruiting, Player Development, and Alumni/Booster Relations.” 2024 will be Carew’s third season after originally joining the 49ers’ staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in January 2022.

“Shane has headed our recruiting efforts these past two seasons since he rejoined his Alma Mater,” said Coach Langan. “In a short space of time, he has made a huge impact by recruiting and integrating top local and International talent into our program and this promotion is well deserved. He has reconnected with our Alumni base and helped to reignite their passion and support for the program.”

Rodriguez will hold the title of Associate Head Coach for “On-Field Coaching, Player Development, and Scouting.” Rodriguez enters his third season with the 49ers in 2024 after originally joining the coaching staff in May 2022.

“This is a well-earned and well-deserved recognition for Charles,” said Langan. “Since his return to his alma mater, Charles has demonstrated his elite level coaching capabilities and his eye for player development and opposition scouting. He has been a huge part of our success over the past two seasons.”

In 2023, Carew’s and Rodriguez’s second season on the staff, Charlotte won the American Athletic Conference Championship title for the third league tournament title in program history en route to a 13-4-1 overall record and a 17th NCAA Tournament appearance. Five Niners earned all-conference honors, including four players who earned all-region honors. Forward Jonathan Nyandjo was a first-team All-American selection and MAC Hermann Trophy award semifinalist.

Carew is a Charlotte Men’s Soccer alum who played for the program from 2000-03, earning all-conference accolades three times during his playing days. As the primary coach for the Niners’ front line, Carew helped construct the conference’s best scoring offense as Charlotte’s 1.89 goals per game were 26th in the nation. Prior to joining the 49ers’ coaching staff, Carew coached at Stanford under former Charlotte head coach Jeremy Gunn.

“I am grateful to Kevin. As an alum of Charlotte, I am humbled and honored to work everyday with fellow alumni, the best soccer mind in college soccer as a boss, and incredible student-athletes. This is a dream to me,” said Carew.

Like Carew, Rodriguez is also a 49ers alum. He is most known for captaining the Charlotte men’s soccer team that advanced to the 2011 College Cup Final and became the first 49er in program history to earn United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America honors. As the primary coach for the 49ers’ back line, Rodriguez helped build a top-25 defense in goals against average and a top-five defense in shutout percentage. Prior to joining the staff at Charlotte, Rodriguez coached at Yale, as well as Stanford under Gunn too.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to Kev, the university, and the incredible student-athletes we get to work with daily,” said Rodriguez. “I cannot stress how special it is to represent this program with Shane Carew; an alum and friend who loves this program as much as I do.”

