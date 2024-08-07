Queens University Launches Region’s Most Personalized MBA

Queens University’s McColl School of Business has launched a fully redesigned MBA program, which focuses on meeting student needs through customization while offering programming that develops strong leaders.

The new McColl MBA program is the region’s most personalized MBA, allowing students to customize their program by tailoring their curriculum to their goals. Students can also choose from eight specializations on modern topics like leadership and change, executive coaching, finance, and entrepreneurship.

The program, which can be completed in an average of 11 to 20 months, offers enormous flexibility that can appeal to Charlotte’s young professionals, the fastest-growing segment of the Queen City.

“We offer 8-week classes in a hybrid format – a mix of in-person and online – with residencies that focus on career planning, soft skills training, and networking opportunities,” said Denise Rotondo, Ph.D., dean of the McColl School of Business. “Combined with several new lanes to acquire hands-on experience with real business projects, the new McColl MBA will help accelerate career growth.”

The program incorporates the college’s namesake, Hugh L. McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America. “In that spirit, this program is built to help our students find the leaders within themselves,” Rotondo said.

The 30-credit program offers start dates in August, January, and May.

