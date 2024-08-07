Charlotte Researchers Find Avian Flu Better At Evading Antibodies

Newswise — In a new study led by UNC Charlotte researchers from the Center for Computational Intelligence to Predict Health and Environmental Risks (CIPHER) and the North Carolina Research Campus at Kannapolis, University scholars have found evidence that the latest variants of H5N1 influenza — commonly known as avian or bird flu — are better at evading antibodies, including those of humans, than previous iterations of the virus. The study is currently published as a preprint on the online bioRxiv preprint server for biology research and is awaiting peer-review.

