Queens University Of Charlotte Selects April Sipprell For 2024 Love Of Teaching Award

Queens University of Charlotte is honored to name April Sipprell, Ph.D. as the 2024 Hunter-Hamilton Love of Teaching Award recipient. The award, presented at Queens’ 2024 commencement ceremony, is the most notable honor bestowed to a Queens faculty member who demonstrates exemplary dedication and enthusiasm for the profession.

“For always challenging while remaining compassionate and supportive, for drawing out the best from your students and teaching from the heart, and for being an inspirational role model; we name you, Dr. April Sipprell, recipient of the 2024 Hunter-Hamilton Love of Teaching Award,” said Sarah Fatherly, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs for Queens University of Charlotte.

Since joining Queens in 2010, Sipprell has demonstrated compassion, encouragement, and caring in her approach to teaching. This, along with an unyielding commitment to her students, was a driving factor in selecting her as this year’s recipient.

At Queens, Sipprell serves as an assistant professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences. She teaches human anatomy and physiology, microbiology, and other courses to students majoring in biology and pre-health. Sipprell serves as the Queens NCAA faculty athletics representative and is an avid sports fan. She enjoys attending games and rooting for the Royals with her family in her free time.

Sipprell’s passion for her field and her deep knowledge of it is evident to students in her classes. As an educator, she is deeply grounded in her approach to teaching and eloquently balances strong expectations with bold encouragement. “She has always pushed me to work harder in her class and helped me when I was feeling overwhelmed and stressed,” remarked a student.

This sentiment was echoed in other student nominations. “I have constantly felt encouraged and motivated by her positive attitude to continue working toward success,” said another student. “I have most definitely become a stronger student because of her.”

Sipprell’s impact has rippled far beyond the classroom. A former student recalled, “Dr. Sipprell positively influenced my desire to learn and become a more well-rounded person. I am a better studier, time manager, and more diligent because of her.”

“She makes me believe that I can make it as a student,” reflected another student. “She makes me believe that there are still good people in the world.”

